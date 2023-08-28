1 hour ago - Things to Do

Seattle-area hikes for kids

Christine Clarridge
A little boy in a green coat and green boots stands at the edge of a body of water.
The son of Axios Seattle reporter Melissa Santos explores the Washington Park Arboretum last fall. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

From strolls around little towns to beach walks and forest trails, there are loads of Seattle-area hikes that are friendly to kids as well as people who are new to the activity or getting back into it.

Driving the news: Axios Seattle reporter Melissa Santos asked earlier this month for ideas for places to take her 3 year old, and you responded.

  • In the city, Discovery Park, with miles of trails over 534 acres and a wetland boardwalk, was mentioned several times, as was Carkeek Park.
  • In addition to over 6 miles of kid, stroller and ADA-friendly trails, Carkeek Park also has hollow logs, shallow grottos and a 19-foot-long slide in the shape of a salmon that's perfect for little ones.
  • Seattle Parks and Recreation spokesperson Rachel Schulkin additionally recommends Schmitz Preserve and Seward Park for jaunts suited to all ages.

Zoom out: Readers also had plenty of ideas for day trips and longer excursions.

Plus: Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park in Tacoma was also recommended, as was Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge near Olympia.

  • Steilacoom, the state's oldest town, and the city of Des Moines got honorable mentions as fun places to explore with kids.
  • Flower World, a plant nursery in Maltby, has winding shady roads and trails, lawns, water features, goats and geese and is a "truly fascinating place to visit," wrote one reader.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more