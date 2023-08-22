Vote on whether the Huskies have the best college football traditions

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Bracket: Axios Visuals

In honor of college football season getting underway, we're holding a contest to see which school has the best game day traditions.

Details: Our bracket includes colleges and universities in cities that are home to an Axios Local newsroom, or that have one of our newsrooms nearby.

This week, the University of Washington is up against the University of Colorado Boulder — and there's no way that the Huskies should lose this.

A few thoughts on why UW deserves to advance in this contest:

They have tailgating, we have sailgating.

We set off an air raid siren every time the Huskies score, annoying the hell out of opposing teams.

Our marching band never forgets to play "Tequila," which has become the Huskies' signature song.

Vote here before noon Tuesday to keep the Huskies in the running!