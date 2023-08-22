2 hours ago - Sports
Vote on whether the Huskies have the best college football traditions
In honor of college football season getting underway, we're holding a contest to see which school has the best game day traditions.
Details: Our bracket includes colleges and universities in cities that are home to an Axios Local newsroom, or that have one of our newsrooms nearby.
- This week, the University of Washington is up against the University of Colorado Boulder — and there's no way that the Huskies should lose this.
A few thoughts on why UW deserves to advance in this contest:
- They have tailgating, we have sailgating.
- We set off an air raid siren every time the Huskies score, annoying the hell out of opposing teams.
- Our marching band never forgets to play "Tequila," which has become the Huskies' signature song.
Vote here before noon Tuesday to keep the Huskies in the running!
