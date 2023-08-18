Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are a few ideas.

🎙️ Celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary with a two-day event put on by KEXP, starting Saturday. Features panels on the legacy and future of the genre, a break dancing workshop, and a show in the KEXP courtyard.

🌵 Shop for cacti and succulents during a plant sale at the Volunteer Park Conservatory, sponsored by the Cascade Cactus and Succulent Society. Saturday and Sunday from 10am-3pm.

🇧🇷 Hone your capoeira skills, try some Brazilian food and take in live music at BrasilFest. Noon to 7pm Sunday at Seattle Center.

❤️ Check out tattoo displays — and maybe enter your own in contests for worst or funniest tattoo — at the Seattle Tattoo Expo. Runs Friday through Sunday at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall.

🎨 Browse the Frye Art Museum, listen to music and take part in hands-on activities like ikebana, the traditional art of Japanese flower arrangement, at the museum's annual Community Day on Saturday. Outside, you can enjoy bubbles, draw with chalk or sample a food truck.