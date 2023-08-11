Things to do in Seattle this weekend, Aug. 11-13

Share on email (opens in new window)

😋 Get your grub on at the Food Truck Roundup, with seven local food trucks, a beer garden and craft vendors. Friday from 4-8pm at Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park.

🐱 Explore your love of cats at the Sea-Meow Convention, featuring cat-related merchandise for sale, a kitten cuddle booth and a cat cosplay costume contest. Saturday and Sunday at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall.

🎶 Rock out to Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Climate Pledge Arena. Tickets are still available for Friday night's 7:30pm show.

🎭 Take in some outdoor Shakespeare with performances Friday and Saturday at parks throughout the city.

You can catch stripped down, hour-long performances of The Comedy of Errors and Cymbeline, or full-length performances of Henry IV, Part 1 and Romeo and Juliet. Full schedule here. Sponsored by GreenStage.

🎥 Catch an outdoor movie at Maple Leaf Reservoir Park. This Saturday's showing is Pixar's "Turning Red." The film starts at dusk; movies and trivia start at 6pm.