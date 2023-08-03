What to do this weekend in Seattle

⚓️ It's Seafair Weekend! Check out hydroplane races on Lake Washington — or catch a glimpse of the Blue Angels during the Boeing airshow.

Get tickets online and prepare for a crowd if you go to watch the shows at Genesee Park. You can also try to watch some of the action for free at some of these viewpoints recommended by Seattle Met.

🥁 Celebrate African American culture and the African diaspora at Umoja Fest on Saturday. A parade starts at 1pm Saturday at 23rd Avenue and Cherry Street — then, the celebration continues with musical performances, food trucks and other festivities at Judkins Park throughout Saturday and Sunday.

🎶 Jam out to 10 local bands and DJs at Seattle Revival Festival. There also will be food trucks and a full bar. 2pm Saturday to 2am Sunday at the Shop Club and Derby Restaurant in South Seattle. Tickets can be purchased online.

🎷 Catch some big band music and jazz against the backdrop of the Ballard Locks with a pair of free concerts this weekend. The Pacific Cascade Big Band plays at 2pm Saturday, while the Mach One Jazz Orchestra plays at 2pm Sunday.