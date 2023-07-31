While the thefts of Hyundais and Kias have gotten the lion's share of attention recently, full-sized pickups and Hondas were actually the most stolen vehicles in Washington last year, according to a new report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

By the numbers: According to the insurance bureau's analysis, the four most stolen vehicles in our state were full-size Ford and Chevrolet pickups, Honda Civics and Accords.

Rounding out the top 10 were Honda CR-Vs, small-size Ford pickups, Toyota Camrys, Subaru Legacys, full-size Dodge pickups and Hyundai Elantras

Driving the news: Nationally, full-size pickups were the most stolen vehicles, making up more than 25% of the thefts reported in 2022, according to the report.

Vehicle theft rates for sedans, including Honda, Hyundai and Kia, followed those of full-size pickups.

Catch up quick: Social media trends were a likely factor in the high theft rankings of Kias and Hyundais in 2022, NICB reported.

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison filed a federal lawsuit in January against Kia and Hyundai, alleging their failure to install available anti-theft technology contributed to an increase in car thefts and police costs.

Other cities that have filed similar lawsuits include New York City, Baltimore, Cleveland, Milwaukee and San Diego.

Yes, but: While vehicle theft rates have been soaring since the start of the pandemic, recovery rates have also risen, according to NICB.