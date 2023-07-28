2 hours ago - Things to Do

Racing for doughnuts in Seattle

Christine Clarridge
A person dressed up as a sasquatch in front of an poster for an upcoming 1k run.

Photo courtesy of Mark Peterson/LardButt.com

Do personal bests leave you cold? Do you need an antidote to a world where overpaid athletes pout over million dollar contracts? Well then, this "race" is for you.

Driving the news: The fifth annual Lard Butt 1K, a .62 mile event dedicated to below-average athletes and weekend warriors, is coming to Seattle next weekend at Magnuson Park.

  • Instead of traditional water stations and orange slices, this event — on flat terrain, of course — features thousands of doughnuts placed at 250-meter intervals along the way and a well-stocked beer garden at the end.
  • Those with the "audacity to run" may be heckled or garner the ire of Fatsquatch, the mascot, who has been known to chase racers, Mark Peterson, one of Lard Butts' founders, told Axios.
Participants in Seattle's annual Lard Butt 1K race dress in costumes and eat donuts.
At the annual Seattle Lard Butt 1K "Fatsquatch" (seen at left) chases those who dare to run and participants dress in costumes, eat donuts and take their time crossing the finish line. Photos courtesy of Mark Peterson/LardButt.com

Details: Registration is $35 for the Aug. 5 challenge if you sign up in advance or $40 at the entrance. Both get you unlimited doughnuts, a free alcoholic beverage and a "Get Cracking" t-shirt.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more