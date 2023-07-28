2 hours ago - Things to Do
Racing for doughnuts in Seattle
Do personal bests leave you cold? Do you need an antidote to a world where overpaid athletes pout over million dollar contracts? Well then, this "race" is for you.
Driving the news: The fifth annual Lard Butt 1K, a .62 mile event dedicated to below-average athletes and weekend warriors, is coming to Seattle next weekend at Magnuson Park.
- Instead of traditional water stations and orange slices, this event — on flat terrain, of course — features thousands of doughnuts placed at 250-meter intervals along the way and a well-stocked beer garden at the end.
- Those with the "audacity to run" may be heckled or garner the ire of Fatsquatch, the mascot, who has been known to chase racers, Mark Peterson, one of Lard Butts' founders, told Axios.
Details: Registration is $35 for the Aug. 5 challenge if you sign up in advance or $40 at the entrance. Both get you unlimited doughnuts, a free alcoholic beverage and a "Get Cracking" t-shirt.
- Participants are also encouraged to bring at least two canned food items to benefit the University District Food Bank.
