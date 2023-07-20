17 mins ago - Things to Do

Bite of Seattle comes to Seattle Center July 21-23

Melissa Santos
The Space Needle is shown over a crowd of people at Seattle Center, with blue skies punctuated by only a few clouds.

A past Bite of Seattle event. Photo courtesy of Bite of Seattle

The Bite of Seattle is happening at Seattle Center this weekend, with more than 50 bands and over 100 food vendors to check out.

Details: The event is free to enter, though you'll have to pay for food as you eat your way through the festival.

  • This year, all food orders must be placed through the CHEQ mobile app, which organizers say should help reduce lines and wait times.
  • There are three beer gardens and a wine garden.

Pro tip: Seattle Center's two parking garages are expected to be packed, so it's a good idea to come by bus, monorail or bike, according to the event organizers.

Hours: 10am-9pm Friday and Saturday, then 10am-8pm Sunday.

Address: 305 Harrison St.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more