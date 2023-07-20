17 mins ago - Things to Do
Bite of Seattle comes to Seattle Center July 21-23
The Bite of Seattle is happening at Seattle Center this weekend, with more than 50 bands and over 100 food vendors to check out.
Details: The event is free to enter, though you'll have to pay for food as you eat your way through the festival.
- This year, all food orders must be placed through the CHEQ mobile app, which organizers say should help reduce lines and wait times.
- There are three beer gardens and a wine garden.
Pro tip: Seattle Center's two parking garages are expected to be packed, so it's a good idea to come by bus, monorail or bike, according to the event organizers.
Hours: 10am-9pm Friday and Saturday, then 10am-8pm Sunday.
Address: 305 Harrison St.
