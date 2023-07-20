The Bite of Seattle is happening at Seattle Center this weekend, with more than 50 bands and over 100 food vendors to check out.

Details: The event is free to enter, though you'll have to pay for food as you eat your way through the festival.

This year, all food orders must be placed through the CHEQ mobile app, which organizers say should help reduce lines and wait times.

There are three beer gardens and a wine garden.

Pro tip: Seattle Center's two parking garages are expected to be packed, so it's a good idea to come by bus, monorail or bike, according to the event organizers.

Hours: 10am-9pm Friday and Saturday, then 10am-8pm Sunday.

Address: 305 Harrison St.