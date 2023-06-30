July 4 weekend travel is expected to be bigger than ever

A record number of Americans are choosing to travel this Fourth of July weekend — and if you're one of them, prepare for traffic and delays.

Why it matters: No one travels hoping to spend hours waiting in traffic or in line at an airport. But that might be how some of us spend a good chunk of time this weekend.

What they're saying: "We've never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend," said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel, in a news release.

"What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer."

What's happening: Friday is expected to be the busiest day for car travel this holiday weekend, with roads nationwide seeing 30% more road traffic than normal, according to INRIX, which provides transportation data and analysis.

Air travel will be especially heavy, too. Overall, AAA predicts an 11% increase in air travel this Independence Day weekend compared to last year, and about a 7% increase over 2019.

Zoom in: Major metro areas, including Seattle, are expected to see the worst road traffic, INRIX says.

Highway congestion will be particularly bad around 3pm Friday along Interstate 5 from Seattle to Ellensburg, INRIX predicts.

At that time, the trip between the two cities is expected to take about 43% longer than usual, stretching to over two and a half hours.

Plus: For those traveling by ferry, the state transportation department says to expect the long vehicle lines and wait times that typically surround holiday weekends. That's especially true if you're headed to an island this weekend and coming back Wednesday, July 5.

Some ferry trips may be canceled with short notice because of staffing issues. Ferry officials recommend checking wait times online and taking early morning or late evening ferries – or walking on board — to reduce delays.

If you're boarding a plane, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is reminding people to arrive with plenty of time — at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international ones — and to use the FlySEA app to check wait times and traveler alerts.

The bottom line: Practice taking some deep breaths — and maybe line up some playlists you find especially relaxing — if you're traveling this weekend.