Data: Zillow Economic Research; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

It'll take the average Washingtonian about 12 years to save up for a 10% down payment on the typical home, Zillow data shows. And in the Seattle metro area it's even longer: 13.3 years.

That accounts for people saving 5% monthly of the state's median household income, which Zillow estimated as $97,000.

Why it matters: Affordability could be a "major driver of cross-country moves," as buyers seek a lifestyle within their means, Zillow economists say.

By the numbers: The U.S. average is 8.9 years, with states like Iowa as low as 5.2 years and Hawaii as high as 18.4.

Between the lines: The share of first-time buyers in the U.S. has shrunk to a record low as inventory and affordability issues persist, according to the National Association of Realtors.

First-timers are also waiting longer to buy; the median first-time buyer age jumped from 33 to 36 from 2021 to 2022, the latest data shows.

Of note: The majority of Americans believe it's the worst time ever to buy a house.

The big picture: Saving enough for a down payment is the biggest barrier to entry, says Brandi Snowden, a director at the National Association of Realtors.

Homebuyers aren't putting as much money down as they were at the height of the housing frenzy, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Many would-be-buyers are saddled with debt, including student loans.

The intrigue: 18.6% of area home sales were made in cash in April, as the share of U.S. cash buyers reached a nine-year high, new Redfin data shows.