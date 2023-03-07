Data: Toast; Map: Axios Visuals

Residents of Washington state and Seattle aren't the country's most generous tippers, according to new data from Toast, the digital restaurant service platform.

By the numbers: The Evergreen State ranked 49th out of 50 states when it came to the average tipping percentage in the last quarter of 2022, according to Toast's data.

The quarterly report looked at tips on takeout and in-person orders with restaurants that use the platform.

Data: Toast; Chart: Axios Visuals

Meanwhile, Seattle ranked 10th out of 12 metro areas when it came to our tipping percentage, which averaged 18%. That's one percentage point below the national average.

The country's top tippers? They're in Cleveland.

Our thought bubble: Sure, 18% on a restaurant bill in Seattle can add up to a fair amount of cash compared to some cities. But with the high cost of living here, local food service workers could surely use that extra percentage point.