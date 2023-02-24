Data: U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Chart: Axios Visuals

In the year since Russia invaded Ukraine, more than 12,000 people in the Seattle area have volunteered to sponsor Ukrainians seeking refuge.

That made the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro one of the most welcoming places in the U.S. for Ukrainian refugees this past year, according to Homeland Security data.

By the numbers: Only the New York and Chicago areas had more people apply to host Ukrainians than Seattle.

On a per capita basis, the Seattle metro had the most requests of any of the top areas.

What they're saying: Sarah Peterson, refugee coordinator in Washington's Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance, said Washington has a "strong diaspora of Ukrainian community members" that predates the current war with Russia.

She told Axios that members of that community "are now applying to support family and friends impacted by the war."

The broader community has also played a big role, she said, with many private groups offering to help support Ukrainians, as they did with recent refugees from Afghanistan.