Vote for Seattle over Austin in the Axios Local pizza fight

Melissa Santos
Data: Axios survey; Bracket: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Seattle's made it past the first round of the Axios Local pizza face off!

The latest: We're pleased you all agreed the Emerald City has decidedly better pizza than Salt Lake City. We'd have to have a serious talk otherwise.

What's next: Now, we need you to rank our pizza culture as higher than that of Austin, Texas — another crown we should easily win, in our humble (pie) opinion.

Just look at the pillowy yet slightly blistered crust on this zucca (squash) pie from Bar Solea, and the brightness of the fresh pomodoro sauce on the margherita DOC pizza in the background. We own this.

A thin crust pizza with puffy edges and orange sauce made of squashed in foreground, with a margherita pizza with spots of mozzarella and basil in back.
You need this Bar Solea pizza in your life. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

The bottom line: Go ahead and tell Austinites to go back to eating barbecued rattlesnake, or whatever people eat in Texas. Seattle's got the pizza game covered!

