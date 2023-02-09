Caption: Data: BLS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Seattle-area residents can expect to shell out a little more for booze and other Super Bowl party staples this year.

Why it matters: As Seattleites gear up for Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, their bank accounts are about to take a hit.

Details: Overall food prices in the Seattle metro area were 11.3% higher in December 2022 compared to a year earlier, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data.

The price of alcohol in the Seattle metro area rose 4% year over year, while the price of nonalcoholic beverages rose 12%.

Fruit and veggie prices went up 6% — and dairy and related products were 16% more expensive.

Zoom out: Nationally, the price of food items falling under the "meat, fish and eggs" and "fruits and veggies" categories were both up 8% year-over-year as of December 2022.

Yes, but: Wingheads can breathe a sigh of relief.

The price of whole chicken wings was $2.65 nationally as of early January, down from $3.38 per pound during last year's Super Bowl, per U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

Wings were outrageously expensive last year, but prices are coming back down thanks to increased supply, per Money.

Of note: Throwing a Super Bowl party is still far cheaper than actually going to the game. The cheapest tickets were going for $3,400 on Ticketmaster, as of Thursday morning.

The big picture: Broadly speaking, inflation has been highest in Miami, Phoenix and Seattle, while less severe in Detroit, St. Louis and Chicago, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.