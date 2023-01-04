New Year's Day has come and gone, but some of us still have dried out Christmas trees dropping needles in our living rooms. (Oops.)

Yes, but: You can still ditch that decaying tree for free through the end of this month, courtesy of Seattle Public Utilities.

How it works: Through Jan. 31, set out your tree with your yard waste and have it picked up on your regular collection day.

The catch: To compost your tree in this way, you'll have to cut it down to 4 feet tall or less. And the utility only accepts trees with trunks up to 4 inches in diameter.

If you have a taller tree (up to 8 feet) you can drive it to one of Seattle Public Utilities' transfer stations instead.

Be smart: If you don't have a saw for cutting your tree down to size, you can rent one from a public tool library.

Don't forget to remove the decorations, whatever disposal method you use. Artificial trees and trees covered in fake snow aren't accepted.

Pro tip: For tree-recycling locations outside of Seattle, King County's solid waste division has compiled a handy list.