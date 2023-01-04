How to ditch your Christmas tree in Seattle
New Year's Day has come and gone, but some of us still have dried out Christmas trees dropping needles in our living rooms. (Oops.)
Yes, but: You can still ditch that decaying tree for free through the end of this month, courtesy of Seattle Public Utilities.
How it works: Through Jan. 31, set out your tree with your yard waste and have it picked up on your regular collection day.
The catch: To compost your tree in this way, you'll have to cut it down to 4 feet tall or less. And the utility only accepts trees with trunks up to 4 inches in diameter.
- If you have a taller tree (up to 8 feet) you can drive it to one of Seattle Public Utilities' transfer stations instead.
Be smart: If you don't have a saw for cutting your tree down to size, you can rent one from a public tool library.
- Don't forget to remove the decorations, whatever disposal method you use. Artificial trees and trees covered in fake snow aren't accepted.
Pro tip: For tree-recycling locations outside of Seattle, King County's solid waste division has compiled a handy list.
