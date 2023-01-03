You aren’t the only one who thinks the barrage of unsolicited robocalls you receive has gotten out of hand.

What’s happening: A new proposal before the Washington Legislature aims to crack down on scams that use autodialing tools, or robocalling, to try to sell people products or extract personal information.

Why it matters: State officials estimate the average Washingtonian receives three to four scam robocalls a month, with hundreds of thousands of state residents losing money to these kinds of scams each year.

Details: The new legislation would make it a violation of state law for companies to auto-dial Washington residents who are on the national do-not-call-list.

The proposal would also let the state — as well as individual scam victims — sue telecommunications providers that knowingly allow illegal robocalls over their networks.

Plus: Another part of the bill aims to stop scammers from disguising their numbers to make it appear they are calling from a local area code when they're not.

A 2019 AARP survey found that 60% of Washington adults were more likely to pick up a call if it looked as if it was coming from a local area code.

What they're saying: "Our law is pretty weak at this point," said state Rep. Mari Leavitt (D-University Place), the lead sponsor of the new anti-robocalling measure.

The state's out-of-date law has made it easier for scammers to prey on older adults and "people who are financially fragile," using robocalls to steal their identities in some cases, she told Axios.

Brionna Aho, a spokesperson for the state attorney general's office, told Axios via email that right now, telecommunications providers have "no incentive to block these robocalls under state law," even though they're in a position to do so.

"This law gives them that incentive," Aho wrote of the new proposal, which the attorney general requested.

Representatives for AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile didn't immediately respond to Axios' emails seeking comment yesterday, a federal holiday.

What's next: The Legislature will consider the anti-robocalling proposal when it convenes for a new 105-day session next week.