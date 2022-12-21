More people die in the U.S. from heart attacks between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 than during any other week of the year, according to research from the American Heart Association.

Driving the news: Christmas Day is the most fatal date, followed by Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

Several factors may be at play, including altered diets and disrupted exercise and sleep routines, said Dr. Eugene Yang, a cardiologist with the UW Medicine Heart Institute.

Drinking more alcohol during the holidays also plays a significant role in "holiday heart" syndrome, a condition that causes people to develop symptoms of heart failure even if they have no previous heart condition or preexisting risk factors, Yang said.

What they're saying: "If you drink an excessive amount of alcohol, it can cause a cardiomyopathy — or weakening of the heart muscle — because of the direct toxic effects that alcohol has," Yang said in a UW Medicine video.

Be smart: Holiday heart syndrome is reversible in people who stop drinking.

But, but, but: For those who find a bit of booze adds to their holiday merriment, UW Medicine spokesperson Brian Donohue told Axios that common sense applies. Don't drink on an empty stomach, make sure you're drinking water with your wine and mind the overall amount.