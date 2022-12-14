Washington ranked No. 5 state for running
A report released this week by Fitness Volt, an exercise and nutrition website, ranks Washington as the fifth best state for runners.
Yes, but: The top spot went to Florida, and the No. 3 spot to California — and I would like to explain why I think that is total B.S.
Why it matters: We Washingtonians take pride in our outdoor activities, and scoff at any list that ranks some sweaty states with a lower latitude above us.
Details: Nearly all the times I've gone on a run while traveling in California and Florida have been totally miserable.
- Avoiding the heat required intense planning to ensure my workout was completed by 8:30 or 9am — or wasting 30 minutes driving somewhere I could catch a cooling sea breeze.
Meanwhile, in Seattle, you can run outdoors pretty much any day of the year. A little rain? There's a hood for that.
- Even this Fitness Volt report pegs the ideal temperature for outdoor running at 51.5 degrees Fahrenheit. That's basically Seattle's general state of being.
- Florida, meanwhile, got extra points for flatness, as well as the number of races it holds annually.
Thought bubble, from Axios Miami reporter Deirdra Funcheon: As someone who grew up running varsity cross-country in high school, when the masochistic season begins in August, I can tell you why running in Florida is totally the best!
- When you run sprint drills, it's so hot you puke in the middle of them. Your coach will yell, "We puke and we KEEP GOING!" This makes you tougher.
- On days so hot your coach would face murder charges if he made you run, practice is moved to the pool, where you can flirt with cuties on the swim team.
- Plus: Sometimes, races are held at Disney World!
Seriously, though: All cross-country trauma aside, there's nothing more majestic than a jog on the beach at sunrise.
The bottom line: Washington outscored every other state when it came to natural beauty, which makes any run better — so we'll take it.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.