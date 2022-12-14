A report released this week by Fitness Volt, an exercise and nutrition website, ranks Washington as the fifth best state for runners.

Yes, but: The top spot went to Florida, and the No. 3 spot to California — and I would like to explain why I think that is total B.S.

Why it matters: We Washingtonians take pride in our outdoor activities, and scoff at any list that ranks some sweaty states with a lower latitude above us.

Details: Nearly all the times I've gone on a run while traveling in California and Florida have been totally miserable.

Avoiding the heat required intense planning to ensure my workout was completed by 8:30 or 9am — or wasting 30 minutes driving somewhere I could catch a cooling sea breeze.

Meanwhile, in Seattle, you can run outdoors pretty much any day of the year. A little rain? There's a hood for that.

Even this Fitness Volt report pegs the ideal temperature for outdoor running at 51.5 degrees Fahrenheit. That's basically Seattle's general state of being.

Florida, meanwhile, got extra points for flatness, as well as the number of races it holds annually.

Thought bubble, from Axios Miami reporter Deirdra Funcheon: As someone who grew up running varsity cross-country in high school, when the masochistic season begins in August, I can tell you why running in Florida is totally the best!

When you run sprint drills, it's so hot you puke in the middle of them. Your coach will yell, "We puke and we KEEP GOING!" This makes you tougher.

On days so hot your coach would face murder charges if he made you run, practice is moved to the pool, where you can flirt with cuties on the swim team.

Plus: Sometimes, races are held at Disney World!

Seriously, though: All cross-country trauma aside, there's nothing more majestic than a jog on the beach at sunrise.

The bottom line: Washington outscored every other state when it came to natural beauty, which makes any run better — so we'll take it.