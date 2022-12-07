Fans enjoy a beer in Al Bidda Park in Doha, Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

It wasn't necessity that drove Seattle-area resident Ed Ball to make an online map for boozers in Doha, but a desire to share the good times.

Driving the news: Soccer fans in Qatar for the World Cup found authorities had banned beer sales at stadiums just before the tournament's start in accordance with the conservative Muslim nation's interpretation of Islam, the Associated Press reported.

Yet, corks pop in luxury boxes at games.

Fans are filling pints from beer towers at hotel bars, lounges and nightclubs.

Sales of $14 Budweisers at Doha's FIFA Fan Zone persist.

The city's only liquor store, where non-Muslims can shop after applying for a government-issued license, is doing brisk business.

What they're saying: "Not to say that you need alcohol to fuel your life, but it's a good time," Ball, a Boeing employee, told AP. "The idea being passed around that you can't drink in Qatar is wrong. There are places."

The intrigue: Ball's online map of bars in Qatar has been viewed over 875,000 times. An accompanying Twitter account shows him downing two pints of beer in 10 seconds.

Yes, but: Liquid amusements ain't cheap, AP reports.