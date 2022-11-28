There's always some new toy that parents are jockeying to get their hands on before Christmas.

But consider going the classic route — with the three old-school playthings inducted this month into the Toy Hall of Fame.

Details: This year's honorees are: The humble spinning top; the Lite-Brite, which lets children create glowing art with colorful pegs; and the Masters of the Universe action figures, which include the He-Man and She-Ra characters popular in the 1980s.

Our thought bubble: I could honestly go for playing with a Lite-Brite now, and I'm 36.

But in the interest of not having to pick up all those little pieces off the floor, my 2-year-old may be getting a top instead.

Context: The Toy Hall of Fame is housed at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York. Each year, the hall recognizes toys that have inspired creativity and that have endured over time.

Other finalists this year included Bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Nerf, the piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O and Spirograph.

Last year's inductees: American Girl Dolls, Risk and ... sand.