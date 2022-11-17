We might as well enjoy this uncharacteristic and potentially record-breaking dry November that could continue through Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service forecast office in Seattle.

Driving the news: Should we get through next Monday without measurable rain, we will have broken the 2000 record of 13 consecutive days in November without precipitation, usually our wettest month.

There is a slight chance of light rain next Sunday or Monday, but it's far from certain, said Maddie Krystell of the weather service, and there is no moderate or heavy rain in the extended forecast.

November is typically when we start to build our snowpack in the mountains.

But the rest of winter is expected to be wetter than average, as is normal in a La Niña winter, Kristell said.

Since we rarely have leaves on the trees this late in the year, it might be fun to get out in the afternoon (as mornings will be foggy), and take in some fall color before the winds arrive.

🏞️ The Washington Park Arboretum, Seattle Japanese Garden and Kubota Garden are particularly popular but almost any Western Washington park will serve.

The bottom line: With highs between 46 and 50 degrees and overnight-lows near 30 degrees, you may want to bring your hat, scarf and mittens just in case.