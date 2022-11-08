Seattle Kraken left wing André Burakovsky skates with the puck during the Nov. 5 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Photo: Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Kraken are ranked second in Pacific Division Hockey, only behind the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Flashback: That's an upgrade from last year when the team finished 30th in its debut season, or even earlier this year when it ranked in the middle of the pack.

Our thought bubble: Is the young team just getting its sea legs or has it been lifted by the energy of:

What's next: Tickets are still available to see the Kraken play the Nashville Predators tonight at the Climate Pledge Arena. The next home game will be Friday against the Minnesota Wild.