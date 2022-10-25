Expect rain for most of the week, a return to Seattle’s typical October weather. Photo: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images.

Oh, hello, October!

🌧️ Driving the news: A parade of rainstorms will keep western Washington wet all week, save for a short break in the middle, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The first in the series of frontal systems arrived Sunday night, bringing a half inch or so of rain to the Puget Sound lowlands, according to NWS meteorologist Dev McMillian.

Another .25 to . 50 inches — and some gusty winds, from the south — are expected with the front that arrives Tuesday, according to the weather service forecast.

🍂 Why it matters: "It's regular October weather," McMillian said, but still a "180-degree turn from hot and dry to active and rainy."

🌥️ After a short window of drier, but still mostly cloudy, weather on Wednesday and part of Thursday, we'll get hit by a series of smaller systems predicted to bring light but fairly constant rain through the weekend, McMillian said.

📚 🍵 The bottom line: Might as well make the most of our first fully wet weekend in a while and cozy in with books, games, hot drinks and warm blankets.