Seattle, prepare for a parade of rain
Oh, hello, October!
🌧️ Driving the news: A parade of rainstorms will keep western Washington wet all week, save for a short break in the middle, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
The first in the series of frontal systems arrived Sunday night, bringing a half inch or so of rain to the Puget Sound lowlands, according to NWS meteorologist Dev McMillian.
- Another .25 to . 50 inches — and some gusty winds, from the south — are expected with the front that arrives Tuesday, according to the weather service forecast.
🍂 Why it matters: "It's regular October weather," McMillian said, but still a "180-degree turn from hot and dry to active and rainy."
🌥️ After a short window of drier, but still mostly cloudy, weather on Wednesday and part of Thursday, we'll get hit by a series of smaller systems predicted to bring light but fairly constant rain through the weekend, McMillian said.
📚 🍵 The bottom line: Might as well make the most of our first fully wet weekend in a while and cozy in with books, games, hot drinks and warm blankets.
- "Before too long, you know, people are going to be saying it's raining too much," McMillian said. "But I don’t think anyone's complaining right now."
