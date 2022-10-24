1 hour ago - Business
Scouring the city for Seattle's power players
We’re taking stock of the most powerful people in Seattle — and we want to know what you think.
What's happening: We created this survey for you to tell us who Seattle's power players are — the people who wield the most influence in this city.
Details: In an upcoming special edition, we will list some of the power players who've made a difference in their community in 2022.
- They have made headlines, advanced major projects, or worked behind the scenes to shape their city.
- They can range from well-known leaders to rising stars.
Of note: This unscientific list is being produced entirely by the Axios team and will not be influenced by advertising in any way.
Yes, but: It can be influenced by you. So, take this survey and help us out!
- Thanks a million!
