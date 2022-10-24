1 hour ago - Business

Scouring the city for Seattle's power players

Melissa Santos
Illustration of a question mark made out of dominos, that fall over in succession.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

We’re taking stock of the most powerful people in Seattle — and we want to know what you think.

What's happening: We created this survey for you to tell us who Seattle's power players are — the people who wield the most influence in this city.

Details: In an upcoming special edition, we will list some of the power players who've made a difference in their community in 2022.

  • They have made headlines, advanced major projects, or worked behind the scenes to shape their city.
  • They can range from well-known leaders to rising stars.

Of note: This unscientific list is being produced entirely by the Axios team and will not be influenced by advertising in any way.

Yes, but: It can be influenced by you. So, take this survey and help us out!

  • Thanks a million!
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more