The pandemic shaved a few minutes off your trip to work.

What's happening: The average one-way commute in Seattle was 3.3 minutes shorter in 2021 compared to 2019, per the latest U.S. Census data.

Why it matters: More people working from home and fewer commuting by car have reshaped the traditional back-and-forth.

Seattle embraced remote work more than almost any other city in the country, according to the data. Nearly 47% of workers in the Emerald City primarily worked from home in 2021.

Between the lines: Traffic congestion is down about 27% across major U.S. cities' downtowns compared to pre-pandemic levels, reports Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick.

Nationwide, the average one-way trip to work was two minutes shorter than in 2019, per the Census data.

What we're watching: For those who do go back into the office, flexible work arrangements make it easier to avoid rush hour and cut back on some of the stress around commuting, Adam Kamins, a senior director at research firm Moody's Analytics, told Axios.

