Washington state COVID-19 hospital stays drop by 50%

COVID-19 hospitalizations locally and statewide have fallen by about 50% since the peak of the most recent Omicron wave in July, public health data shows.

Why it matters: Fewer hospitalizations mean fewer people are getting seriously ill from the virus.

And, as cases go underreported amid a rise in home testing, hospitalization rates are a more reliable way to gauge the severity of the pandemic right now.

The big picture: The drop in hospitalizations between July and early October comes as city and state COVID-19 emergency orders are nearing an end.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced last month that Washington's pandemic state of emergency will expire Oct. 31. Last week, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the city's COVID-19 emergency will end the same day.

Yes, but: On average, two people are dying in King County from COVID-19 daily, Jeff Duchin, the county's public health officer, told reporters last week.

While down slightly from the summer peak, if that death rate continues, it would make COVID-19 the county's fifth leading cause of death annually, he said.

And, based on rising infections in Europe, officials are expecting another U.S. surge soon, Duchin added.

What they're saying: "If we account for underreporting, there are still thousands of new cases, many thousands more with infectious COVID-19, in King County every day," Duchin said.

Avoiding infection matters for avoiding long COVID, the symptoms of which can persist for weeks, months or longer.

Meanwhile, almost a third of Washington residents who contracted COVID-19 said they also experienced the often disabling after effects known as long COVID, according to a recent CDC survey.

By the numbers: The 30.4% of Washingtonians who reported long COVID symptoms post-infection was slightly higher than the national rate, which was 30%, per the late September survey.

Details: Long COVID symptoms vary from person to person but can include fatigue, difficulty breathing and mental health problems such as depression, the CDC says.