🎥 Catch a flick at the Seattle Latino Film Festival. Opening night is Friday, and programming runs at various venues through Oct. 15. Buy tickets or a festival pass online.

🖼 Peruse works of art at 6x6NW, featuring hundreds of 6-inch-by-6-inch pieces, priced at $36 each. Tickets cost $10 for Saturday's exhibit and sale, with free entry between 6–7pm.

☕️ Celebrate one year of Papá Changó café with drinks, music and food on Saturday. Register online for the Miami-inspired shop's free event at Cathedral in Ballard.

📚 Spend your Sunday evening with bestselling authors Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan for the release of their latest read "Mad Honey." A $34.16 ticket includes a copy of the book.

🍻 Party with brew enthusiasts at the Seattle Fresh Hop Beer Fest on Friday and Saturday. General admission passes start at $34.99 for the jam-packed event at Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park.

🏡 Step inside stunning properties and meet their architects and designers on the Seattle Modern Home Tour. Tickets for Saturday's outing range from $15–$60.