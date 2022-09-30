🍻 Catch local food trucks and craft breweries at Trucktoberfest Beer Festival on Saturday. Tickets range from $20–$35 for the curbside event at the South Lake Union Discovery Center.

🇵🇭 Kick off Filipino American History Month with a two-day celebration featuring performances, food, shopping and more. Admission is donation-based for Friday and Saturday's events at the Filipino Community Center.

🌳 Enjoy a free afternoon of hiking through IslandWood's trail systems on Bainbridge Island. The self-guided exploration kicks off Sunday at noon.

🏺 Bring your own bisqueware to a Raku firing workshop at Seattle Pottery Supply. Tickets cost $50 per person for Saturday's event, which starts at 10am.

🥵 Supercharge your Sunday morning with a free F45 class at Lululemon Bellevue Square. Register online for the training session, which runs from 9:45-10:30am.

🖼 Take in a vibrant exhibition of paintings by artist Curtis Steiner through Saturday at the Traver Gallery downtown.