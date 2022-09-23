🎭 Catch a performance of Cloud Tectonics, a dreamlike play by José Rivera.

Opening night is Saturday at 12th Avenue Arts, with tickets ranging from $5–$75+ through Oct. 15.

🍻 Sample German and local beers at Edmonds Oktoberfest, a family-friendly festival with live music, food trucks, a pet parade and more. The celebration is free to attend and runs Friday and Saturday at Frances Anderson Field.

🍷 If wine is more your thing, check out the Birch Road Wine Fest and taste more than two dozen variations. Tickets range from $45–$55+ to Saturday’s event at the historic Stimson-Green Mansion.

💼 Sharpen your business skills at this year's Washington Small Business Fair. Saturday’s hybrid event is free to attend, with in-person programming at Renton Technical College.

🏔 Day party with a view at the Mountaineering Club, a rooftop perched on the Graduate Seattle Hotel's 16th floor. Tickets to Sunday’s event cost $15 online and $25 at the door.

🪄 Delight in interactive illusions at Champions of Magic, a worldwide tour bringing shows Friday night and Saturday afternoon to The Moore Theatre. Get tickets online.