Remembering our hot summer

Melissa Santos
NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
As of Thursday, we've put summer behind us — but the memory of this year's hot weather will linger well into autumn.

What's happening: Washington state saw higher temperatures than average from June through August, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows.

  • Statewide, last month's nighttime temperatures were the warmest on record for the month of August, according to NOAA.

By the numbers: The average high temperature in August was 84°F, about 7° above the historical average from 1895 to 2000, per NOAA.

  • July, meanwhile, was about 4.5° hotter.

Between the lines: Heat waves are becoming more severe, frequent and longer lasting with climate change, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.

The big picture: It wasn't just Washington.

