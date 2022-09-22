1 hour ago - News
Remembering our hot summer
As of Thursday, we've put summer behind us — but the memory of this year's hot weather will linger well into autumn.
What's happening: Washington state saw higher temperatures than average from June through August, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows.
- Statewide, last month's nighttime temperatures were the warmest on record for the month of August, according to NOAA.
By the numbers: The average high temperature in August was 84°F, about 7° above the historical average from 1895 to 2000, per NOAA.
- July, meanwhile, was about 4.5° hotter.
Between the lines: Heat waves are becoming more severe, frequent and longer lasting with climate change, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.
The big picture: It wasn't just Washington.
- NOAA says last month was the sixth hottest August on record for the entire earth.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.