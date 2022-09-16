Things to do in Seattle this weekend | Sept. 16–18
✈️ Enjoy free admission for two to the Museum of Flight on Saturday, courtesy of Smithsonian magazine. Children ages 4 and younger are free. Get your Museum Day ticket online.
♻️ Bring a trash bucket and your favorite shareable lunch item to Alki Beach on Saturday for a picnic and park cleanup, part of International Coastal Cleanup Day.
🍷 Shop and sip at the Columbia City Night Market, featuring a wine garden, live music and hand-crafted goodies. Saturday's free event is a short walk from the light rail, on 37th Ave. S.
🪴 Partake in a plant swap and seasonal cider tasting on Sunday at the Bale Breaker and Yonder Cider taproom in Ballard. Bring at least one plant to the free evening event.
🎥 Spend an evening with Marlee Matlin as she discusses her Hollywood career and journey as an advocate for diversity and inclusion. Tickets start at $29.50 for Friday's event at The Moore Theatre.
🧘♂️ Kickstart your Sunday with a free outdoor yoga session while the weather is still nice. Bring your own gear to the 60-minute class, which starts at 9:30am at Montlake Playfield Park.
🩰 Take in contemporary dance with performances throughout the weekend by Whim W'Him at Erickson Theatre and by Drama Tops at 12th Avenue Arts. Get tickets online.
