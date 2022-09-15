Seattle newcomers have slightly bigger housing budgets than locals

Data: Redfin; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Out-of-towners who moved to Seattle in the first half of the year had 0.8% more to spend on a home than locals, per an analysis by real estate company Redfin.

The average maximum budget of newcomers was $1,229,642 compared with $1,220,439 of locals.

Why it matters: Buying a home already feels out of reach from many locals. Home prices have soared during the pandemic, and Seattle incomes aren't keeping up.

The median home price in Seattle rose 7.5% year-over-year, hitting $860,000 in July.

Driving the news: Our market has started cooling, but "the share of homebuyers moving to different parts of the country has not," Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr said per the report.

"That's partly because home prices and mortgage rates have increased so much that homebuyers with the flexibility to relocate are seeking out affordable areas," Marr said.

Zoom out: Relatively affordable destinations posted larger spreads. Seattle landed in the top 20 cities for budget gaps between out-of-town and local buyers.