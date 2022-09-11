Washingtonians' life expectancy dropped by nearly a year from 2019 to 2020, in large part because of COVID-19, according to newly released CDC data.

By the numbers: In 2019, infants born in Washington could expect to live an average of 80 years.

In 2020, that number fell to 79.2 years.

Why it matters: We're still evaluating the toll the pandemic has taken on our health.

This is one of many statistics showing the effect hasn't been good.

Of note: Increases in unintentional injuries, specifically drug overdose deaths, also contributed to the drop in life expectancy, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

Zoom out: The picture was worse across the country as a whole.