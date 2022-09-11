33 mins ago - News

Life expectancy dips in Washington state and the U.S.

Melissa Santos
Data: Arias, et al., 2022, "U.S. State Life Tables, 2020"; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Washingtonians' life expectancy dropped by nearly a year from 2019 to 2020, in large part because of COVID-19, according to newly released CDC data.

By the numbers: In 2019, infants born in Washington could expect to live an average of 80 years.

  • In 2020, that number fell to 79.2 years.

Why it matters: We're still evaluating the toll the pandemic has taken on our health.

  • This is one of many statistics showing the effect hasn't been good.

Of note: Increases in unintentional injuries, specifically drug overdose deaths, also contributed to the drop in life expectancy, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

Zoom out: The picture was worse across the country as a whole.

  • Nationwide, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2020.
  • On top of that, new provisional data released by the CDC shows that U.S. life expectancy fell again from 2020 to 2021.
  • Together, the datasets show U.S. life expectancy at birth dropped 2.7 years over the two years — the largest two-year decline since 1921–1923.
