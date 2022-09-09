🛍 Peruse handmade goods, vintage, street fashion and more at On The Block, a free monthly market supporting local artists. Shop Saturday on 11th Ave. between E. Pike and E. Pine.

✏️ Turn your idea into a novel with help from award-winning children’s book author Jeffrey Lee Cheatham II. Tickets cost $10 to Saturday night’s writing workshop at The Station.

🌳 Enjoy a free afternoon of hiking through IslandWood’s trail systems on Bainbridge Island. The self-guided exploration event kicks off Sunday at 1pm.

🎙 Delight in punchy comedy at SketchFest Seattle on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $15 to shows at Unexpected Productions' Market Theater in Pike Place Market.

📚 Partake in a steamy conversation with bestselling local romance authors at Barnes & Noble Northgate. Register online to attend Saturday afternoon’s free panel and book signing.

🎺 Take in performances at the Jackson Street Jazz Walk, honoring the African American musical legacy of the Central District. Admission to Saturday evening’s event is by donation.

🇺🇦 Celebrate the region’s Ukrainian community and culture at the Northwest Ukrainian International Festival on Saturday. The free event takes place at Bellevue’s Crossroads Park.