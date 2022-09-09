Things to do in Seattle this weekend | Sept. 9-11
🛍 Peruse handmade goods, vintage, street fashion and more at On The Block, a free monthly market supporting local artists. Shop Saturday on 11th Ave. between E. Pike and E. Pine.
✏️ Turn your idea into a novel with help from award-winning children’s book author Jeffrey Lee Cheatham II. Tickets cost $10 to Saturday night’s writing workshop at The Station.
🌳 Enjoy a free afternoon of hiking through IslandWood’s trail systems on Bainbridge Island. The self-guided exploration event kicks off Sunday at 1pm.
🎙 Delight in punchy comedy at SketchFest Seattle on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $15 to shows at Unexpected Productions' Market Theater in Pike Place Market.
📚 Partake in a steamy conversation with bestselling local romance authors at Barnes & Noble Northgate. Register online to attend Saturday afternoon’s free panel and book signing.
🎺 Take in performances at the Jackson Street Jazz Walk, honoring the African American musical legacy of the Central District. Admission to Saturday evening’s event is by donation.
🇺🇦 Celebrate the region’s Ukrainian community and culture at the Northwest Ukrainian International Festival on Saturday. The free event takes place at Bellevue’s Crossroads Park.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.