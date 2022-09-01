The important fine print on student loan relief

Getting $10,000 or $20,000 knocked off your student debt balance is a big deal — but other parts of the student loan relief plan Biden announced last week aim to keep people from drowning in debt in the first place.

Why it matters: Biden's proposal would lower required monthly payments on federal loans and forgive some of the interest borrowers can't afford to pay.

Those changes are "going to be monumental for borrowers moving forward over time," Washington state student loan advocate Stephanie Sampedro told Axios this week.

Details: Currently, people on income-driven repayment plans generally must pay 10% of their discretionary income toward their student loans.

That figure would be lowered to 5% under a new repayment plan the Biden administration is developing in the coming months.

What's more, the government plans to reduce how much of a borrower's income is viewed as discretionary, so that the 5% calculation would result in an even smaller monthly payment.

People earning below 225% of the federal poverty level would have monthly payments of $0.

This part's a big deal: If those monthly payments won't cover borrowers' interest, the government will step in and pay the difference.

That will prevent people's student loan balances from ballooning due to accruing interest, a challenge many borrowers face even as they make regular payments, Sampedro said.

"I hear from so many borrowers, 'if they could just get rid of the interest, I could afford to pay off my debt — it's just the interest is killing me," Sampedro added. "So I think that is a huge solution to that problem."

Biden's plan also would forgive debt balances of up to $12,000 after 10 years of regular payments, as opposed to 20 years.

Yes, but: Republicans and others have criticized Biden's relief plan as a giveaway that leaves out people who never went to college, without addressing the underlying problem of high tuition.

"Students wouldn't rack up as much debt if tuition was lower," Washington state Senate Republican leader John Braun said yesterday in a news release.

What's next: The details of the new repayment plans aren't set in stone. The administration needs to go through a rulemaking process expected to begin soon, Sampedro said.