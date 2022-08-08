The Neutral Good and the Lil Stinker Hazy IPA from Standard Brewing. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Standard Brewing in the Central District has intrigued me for months. A brewery that serves tacos? And cocktails? What is this place?

The spot: Standard Brewing, 2504 S. Jackson St.

The vibe: A low-key brewpub with wooden booths — a nice change from Seattle's omnipresent industrial sleekness.

What's on offer: 12 beers on draft, plus additional beer by the bottle.

They also serve cocktails (including sangria) and wine.

The verdict: Food-wise, the tacos are surprisingly good.

My favorite was the Hariyali chicken taco, which kept me guessing with its mix of mint, Fresno chili and coriander.

The Friend Request — a fried catfish sandwich served with potato wedges — is worth checking out, too.

Drink-wise, I ordered the Lil Stinker Hazy IPA, which had nice notes of strawberry, plus the Neutral Good, a dry-hopped lager I'd happily get again.

My friend ordered the pecan sour, which she said was perfect for someone who craves the citrus of a margarita, but who also likes bourbon.

Of note: No kids or dogs allowed — not even on the patio.

Yes, but: You can get large cans — crowlers — to go, along with premixed to-go cocktails.