Standard Brewing: Tacos and beer, plus a cozy neighborhood feel
Standard Brewing in the Central District has intrigued me for months. A brewery that serves tacos? And cocktails? What is this place?
The spot: Standard Brewing, 2504 S. Jackson St.
The vibe: A low-key brewpub with wooden booths — a nice change from Seattle's omnipresent industrial sleekness.
What's on offer: 12 beers on draft, plus additional beer by the bottle.
- They also serve cocktails (including sangria) and wine.
The verdict: Food-wise, the tacos are surprisingly good.
- My favorite was the Hariyali chicken taco, which kept me guessing with its mix of mint, Fresno chili and coriander.
- The Friend Request — a fried catfish sandwich served with potato wedges — is worth checking out, too.
Drink-wise, I ordered the Lil Stinker Hazy IPA, which had nice notes of strawberry, plus the Neutral Good, a dry-hopped lager I'd happily get again.
- My friend ordered the pecan sour, which she said was perfect for someone who craves the citrus of a margarita, but who also likes bourbon.
Of note: No kids or dogs allowed — not even on the patio.
Yes, but: You can get large cans — crowlers — to go, along with premixed to-go cocktails.
