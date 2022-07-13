Last year, six Seattle Sounders players — more than half of the starting lineup — played on the MLS All-Star team.

This year, only two Sounders were named league all-stars: Jordan Morris and Raúl Ruidíaz.

The latest: Both Seattle forwards were among 26 Major League Soccer players selected to play in the MLS All-Star Game next month, the league announced Tuesday.

Ruidíaz, an all-star in 2021, was voted into this year's game and will make his second consecutive appearance.

Morris, among those selected by MLS All-Star head coach Adrian Heath of the host team Minnesota United FC, will make his first all-star appearance.

By the numbers: Ruidíaz's 55 goals since entering the league in 2018 are tied for the third-most in MLS. Morris' 40 career goals are tied for the fourth-highest number of regular season goals in Sounders’ history.

Background: MLS chooses its all-star team through a combination of player, fan and media voting (12 players); coach's choices (12 players) and commissioner's picks (2 players).

Yes, but: While only two Sounders made the team this year, former Seattle player DeAndre Yedlin, now with Inter Miami CF, will join them for his third all-star game appearance.

What's next: Morris, Ruidíaz and the rest of the MLS squad will take on a team of all-stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Aug. 10 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC.