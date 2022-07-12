21 hours ago - Business

Flora Bakehouse's rooftop deck is an airy getaway

Melissa Santos
A woman bent over a table reading with trees in the background on an outdoor patio with pink railing.
The rooftop at Flora Bakehouse is a quiet place to reflect. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

I didn't discover Flora Bakehouse on my own — I was tipped off by The Seattle Times — but I have adopted it as my own special refuge.

The spot: The patio upstairs, while mostly covered, remains airy and open.

  • It's the perfect place to read and think while digging into a slice of vegan coconut cake, which reminds me of the not-at-all vegan coconut cream cake my mom used to make. (Except Flora's is actually better — sorry, mom.)

What to order: I always get a small cappuccino because they make them just right, and their coffee has a nutty flavor that goes well with pastries.

  • The menu of both sweet and savory items changes regularly. On my most recent visit, I had a burrata plate with fresh-baked bread; on an earlier visit, I ordered a kimchi grilled cheese sandwich that made me a lifelong fan of the place.
  • The chocolate-nut cake I once had — which I believe was gluten free — was so good that I still daydream about it often.
  • That particular cake is not on the menu right now, but that’s OK. You’ll find something else to love.

Of note: Flora Bakehouse requires proof of vaccination if you are going to dine in.

Address: 1511 S Lucile St.

A metal tray with slices of bread, a ball of burrata and various compotes, plus a coffee cup and a clear box with a slice of cake inside.
The burrata plate at Flora Bakehouse, accompanied by cake and coffee. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
A hallway with countertop seating at left and a coffee bar counter at right, and floral wall decoration.
Flora Bakehouse is charming inside, but I still go to the upstairs deck. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
