I didn't discover Flora Bakehouse on my own — I was tipped off by The Seattle Times — but I have adopted it as my own special refuge.

The spot: The patio upstairs, while mostly covered, remains airy and open.

It's the perfect place to read and think while digging into a slice of vegan coconut cake, which reminds me of the not-at-all vegan coconut cream cake my mom used to make. (Except Flora's is actually better — sorry, mom.)

What to order: I always get a small cappuccino because they make them just right, and their coffee has a nutty flavor that goes well with pastries.

The menu of both sweet and savory items changes regularly. On my most recent visit, I had a burrata plate with fresh-baked bread; on an earlier visit, I ordered a kimchi grilled cheese sandwich that made me a lifelong fan of the place.

The chocolate-nut cake I once had — which I believe was gluten free — was so good that I still daydream about it often.

That particular cake is not on the menu right now, but that’s OK. You’ll find something else to love.

Of note: Flora Bakehouse requires proof of vaccination if you are going to dine in.

Address: 1511 S Lucile St.

The burrata plate at Flora Bakehouse, accompanied by cake and coffee. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios