Vaccines for toddlers are off to a slow start in Washington
In the first two weeks that COVID-19 vaccines were available for the youngest children, only 3.3% of kids under age 5 in Washington got the shot, according to the latest data from the state health department.
- The new vaccines can be administered to children as young as six months.
What they’re saying: According to the health department, a large percentage of parents are not particularly eager to get their young kids vaccinated.
What they’re saying: “In terms of rates of vaccination for this age group, we do expect the uptick to be slow,” a spokesperson for the health department wrote in an email to Axios.
- That’s based partly on recent surveys of parents with slightly older children, which found a large percentage of parents were hesitant to vaccinate their kids.
What we’re watching: Getting an appointment isn’t always easy, so some parents may have had to book appointments for their kids several days or weeks out.
- Many of those children aren’t reflected in the vaccination numbers at this point.
Of note: The health department spokesperson said parents who are looking to get their children inoculated should keep in touch with their primary care doctors about vaccine availability.
- The state’s Vaccine Locator and vaccine hotline (1-833-VAX-HELP) can also help.
