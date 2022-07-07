Vaccines for toddlers are off to a slow start in Washington

In the first two weeks that COVID-19 vaccines were available for the youngest children, only 3.3% of kids under age 5 in Washington got the shot, according to the latest data from the state health department.

The new vaccines can be administered to children as young as six months.

What they’re saying: According to the health department, a large percentage of parents are not particularly eager to get their young kids vaccinated.

What they’re saying: “In terms of rates of vaccination for this age group, we do expect the uptick to be slow,” a spokesperson for the health department wrote in an email to Axios.

That’s based partly on recent surveys of parents with slightly older children, which found a large percentage of parents were hesitant to vaccinate their kids.

What we’re watching: Getting an appointment isn’t always easy, so some parents may have had to book appointments for their kids several days or weeks out.

Many of those children aren’t reflected in the vaccination numbers at this point.

Of note: The health department spokesperson said parents who are looking to get their children inoculated should keep in touch with their primary care doctors about vaccine availability.