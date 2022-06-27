Seattle shines during pandemic-postponed Pulitzer event
👋 Lewis here.
I was grateful to join my former Seattle Times colleagues on Saturday for a long-delayed ceremony to receive the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in National Reporting for our coverage of the Boeing 737 Max crisis.
Details: Led by intrepid aviation beat reporter Dominic Gates, who spearheaded the newspaper's coverage, our team of Mike Baker, now The New York Times' Seattle bureau chief; Steve Miletich, since retired, and yours truly, now with Axios, traveled to New York to attend the event.
Why it matters: The Pulitzer Prizes, considered the highest honor in journalism, are typically announced in April and awarded in June during a luncheon at Columbia University.
- But in 2020, we watched the awards doled out over a Zoom call from the confines our own homes, and then waited ... waited ... and waited to celebrate.
- As it turned out, ceremonies for both the 2020 and 2021 classes were postponed due to the pandemic.
- Saturday's event finally allowed prize winners for both classes an in-person ceremony to mark the distinction of their work.
State of play: COVID precautions still loomed large, with proof of vaccination or a negative test result required upon entry.
- The traditional luncheon was yanked and replaced by a post-ceremony cocktail reception outdoors.
Yes but: Not to be denied a proper celebration of his family newspaper's 11th Pulitzer Prize, Seattle Times publisher Frank Blethen treated a large contingent of employees on hand to a steak dinner in midtown Manhattan.
Meanwhile, we weren't the only journalists with Seattle ties honored Saturday.
- New York Times reporter Brian Rosenthal, who won the 2020 Pulitzer for investigating NYC's corrupt taxi-cab industry, is a local Times alum.
- Ditto for Vernal Coleman, a Boston Globe spotlight team member awarded a 2021 Pulitzer for a deep dive into the hazardous world of commercial trucking.
Zoom out: Beyond seeing friends honored, a highlight was meeting author Colson Whitehead, who collected his second Pulitzer in fiction for his novel, "The Nickel Boys."
- He graciously agreed to sign copies of his book for me on behalf of my mother-in-law and Axios colleague Ben Montgomery (unbeknownst to them).
- My mother-in-law is a big fan of Whitehead's work.
- Ben and his ex-Tampa Bay Times colleagues' reporting about decades of horrors at Florida's Arthur Dozier School for Boys inspired Whitehead's novel.
Spoiler alert: Mom and Ben, expect packages soon.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.