57 mins ago - News

Seattle shines during pandemic-postponed Pulitzer event

Lewis Kamb
Pulitzer awards New York City Seattle Times reporters
Baker, Kamb, Miletich and Gates. Photo: Lewis Kamb/Axios

👋 Lewis here.

I was grateful to join my former Seattle Times colleagues on Saturday for a long-delayed ceremony to receive the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in National Reporting for our coverage of the Boeing 737 Max crisis.

Details: Led by intrepid aviation beat reporter Dominic Gates, who spearheaded the newspaper's coverage, our team of Mike Baker, now The New York Times' Seattle bureau chief; Steve Miletich, since retired, and yours truly, now with Axios, traveled to New York to attend the event.

Why it matters: The Pulitzer Prizes, considered the highest honor in journalism, are typically announced in April and awarded in June during a luncheon at Columbia University.

  • But in 2020, we watched the awards doled out over a Zoom call from the confines our own homes, and then waited ... waited ... and waited to celebrate.
  • As it turned out, ceremonies for both the 2020 and 2021 classes were postponed due to the pandemic.
  • Saturday's event finally allowed prize winners for both classes an in-person ceremony to mark the distinction of their work.

State of play: COVID precautions still loomed large, with proof of vaccination or a negative test result required upon entry.

  • The traditional luncheon was yanked and replaced by a post-ceremony cocktail reception outdoors.

Yes but: Not to be denied a proper celebration of his family newspaper's 11th Pulitzer Prize, Seattle Times publisher Frank Blethen treated a large contingent of employees on hand to a steak dinner in midtown Manhattan.

Meanwhile, we weren't the only journalists with Seattle ties honored Saturday.

Zoom out: Beyond seeing friends honored, a highlight was meeting author Colson Whitehead, who collected his second Pulitzer in fiction for his novel, "The Nickel Boys."

  • He graciously agreed to sign copies of his book for me on behalf of my mother-in-law and Axios colleague Ben Montgomery (unbeknownst to them).
  • My mother-in-law is a big fan of Whitehead's work.
  • Ben and his ex-Tampa Bay Times colleagues' reporting about decades of horrors at Florida's Arthur Dozier School for Boys inspired Whitehead's novel.

Spoiler alert: Mom and Ben, expect packages soon.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more