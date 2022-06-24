I've been branching out in my beer tastes lately, but typically there are a few options at any brewery that I just … would never order again.

Yes, but: I've yet to find that "thanks, but no thanks" pour at Aslan Brewing Company, a Bellingham-based brewery which opened its Seattle taproom a few months before the pandemic hit.

What's on offer: 10 beers on tap — plus, food prepared by the stellar seafood restaurant next door, Local Tide.

I like the Tateyama, a Japanese-style rice lager with notes of jasmine that kept me wanting to come back for another sip.

I also happily downed a Mountain Crisp — a pale lager— on a recent visit, along with the B’ham Brown Ale, which was full of chocolatey, malty goodness.

The vibe: The murals on the walls, designed and painted by artist Connor McPherson, make for a vibrant and welcoming setting to sip a beer.

The crowd skews young and cool, but so far no one has told me to take a hike or given me side eye as I imbibe in my disheveled mom clothes.

The verdict: I plan to keep on going and chugging the occasional beer before it's time to pick my son up from daycare.

Details: Aslan Seattle, 401 N 36th St., Ste. 102

The B'Ham Brown and the Mountain Crisp at Aslan Brewing. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios