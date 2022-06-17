Over time, I've learned my dad has been a lot of things in his life: a farm boy, a war veteran, a lawyer, a judge, a horseplayer, a card shark.

And, a father — nine times over.

Zoom in: As the youngest of his kids, I learned soon enough that my dad had lived four decades before I ever existed.

Background: The generational gaps between my dad and I served as a barrier to "knowing" each other better.

Growing up, sometimes I even felt a bit ripped off that I didn't know my dad as a younger man like some of my older siblings did.

Yes, but: This month, I learned a story about my dad I'd never heard before.

My oldest brother unearthed a scrapbook from my folks' attic with an old photo and a yellowed newspaper clipping.

What it said: The photo captured a kid of about 10 in a cowboy hat standing next to a woman in a flannel shirt, in front of a pack horse laden with supplies.

The clipping's headline: "Woman, boy on long hike."

Context: The news story described how the woman and "little John Kamb" — my dad — set out on a months-long hike from their hometown in Skagit County, over the Cascade Mountains to Lake Chelan in eastern Washington, and back again.

That's a roughly 300-mile round-trip trek over the North Cascades via a pass beneath a peak 5,300+ feet high.

Zoom out: My dad was about as young as my youngest kid is today.

I'm still trying to wrap my head around the fact a kid that age would ask to join a seemingly random adult — his neighbor — on a hike across mountains so rugged they're nicknamed the "American Alps."

And, that the kid's parents agreed to let him go!

State of play: These new details about my pop were enlightening enough, but this week I called to quiz him about that adventure.

What he said: "Well, I wore tennis shoes instead of hiking shoes," he told me. "My feet got so sore I couldn't walk past Sedro Woolley."

His parents picked him up from the logging town after he couldn't go any further.

Meanwhile, the neighbor went on to complete the trip.

"I was disappointed," my dad said.

Still, a 10-mile hike to the Cascade foothills wasn't a bad showing for a boy who clearly dreamed big.

Between the lines: I'd like to think that perhaps that far-off, abandoned endeavor happened for no other reason than to be rediscovered decades later.

It sparked a phone call that helped a dad share a never-told-before tale about himself — and a few laughs — with his son.

I'm still discovering things about my pop — and to me, that’s magic.

I hope you get to make some magic with your dad this weekend, too.

Of note: If Father’s Day is difficult for you, for any reason, I hope you do something kind for yourself or others this weekend.

Happy Father’s Day!