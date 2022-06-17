174K vaccines en route for Washington kids under 5
The Washington state health department has already ordered 174,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5.
- The vaccines' received final approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday, and could be administered as soon as early next week.
Why it matters: Unlike older children, preschool-aged kids and toddlers have lacked access to the COVID-19 vaccine, complicating their families' ability to manage their risk of infection.
The latest: Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign off on the vaccines, they can start being given to kids.
- The first batch of vaccines will be delivered Monday, the state health department said, and subsequent doses will arrive throughout the following week.
- Washington's Department of Health will then start distributing the vaccines to local health providers, who will be able to administer the vaccines to children as young as six months.
Of note: Once the vaccines get final FDA approval, families can make a vaccine or booster appointment using Vaccine Locator, Vaccines.gov, or by calling the COVID-19 Information Hotline at 833-VAX-HELP.
