The Washington state health department has already ordered 174,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5.

The vaccines' received final approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday, and could be administered as soon as early next week.

Why it matters: Unlike older children, preschool-aged kids and toddlers have lacked access to the COVID-19 vaccine, complicating their families' ability to manage their risk of infection.

The latest: Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign off on the vaccines, they can start being given to kids.

The first batch of vaccines will be delivered Monday, the state health department said, and subsequent doses will arrive throughout the following week.

Washington's Department of Health will then start distributing the vaccines to local health providers, who will be able to administer the vaccines to children as young as six months.

Of note: Once the vaccines get final FDA approval, families can make a vaccine or booster appointment using Vaccine Locator, Vaccines.gov, or by calling the COVID-19 Information Hotline at 833-VAX-HELP.