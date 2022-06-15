Leading up to Sunday's Juneteenth holiday — which commemorates Black Americans' emancipation from slavery — groups across Seattle are holding a range of events and celebrations.

The South Seattle Emerald has a roundup of Juneteenth events in the South End and Central District — including Thursday's Black Arts Legacies Celebration at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center and a free skating event at Judkins Park on Sunday.

Flashback: President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863 declaring all enslaved people free in Confederate territory. But many enslaved people didn't get the news right away.

June 19, 1865, is the date when word of the proclamation reached African Americans in Texas.

The federal government, Washington's Legislature and the city of Seattle all adopted policies in the past year recognizing Juneteenth as an official government holiday.

Of note: Because Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, many government agencies and employers will observe the holiday on Monday, June 20.