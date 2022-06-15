1 hour ago - Things to Do
How to celebrate Juneteenth in Seattle this year
Leading up to Sunday's Juneteenth holiday — which commemorates Black Americans' emancipation from slavery — groups across Seattle are holding a range of events and celebrations.
- The South Seattle Emerald has a roundup of Juneteenth events in the South End and Central District — including Thursday's Black Arts Legacies Celebration at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center and a free skating event at Judkins Park on Sunday.
Flashback: President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863 declaring all enslaved people free in Confederate territory. But many enslaved people didn't get the news right away.
- June 19, 1865, is the date when word of the proclamation reached African Americans in Texas.
- The federal government, Washington's Legislature and the city of Seattle all adopted policies in the past year recognizing Juneteenth as an official government holiday.
Of note: Because Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, many government agencies and employers will observe the holiday on Monday, June 20.
