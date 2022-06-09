Data: Baseball Reference. Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Hey, Yankees. So, you're off to a torrid start this season, huh?

Your 40-14 record is among the best starts through 54 games in Major League Baseball history?

Two words: 2001 Mariners.

Why it matters: All your winning this year still lags way behind the M's record-setting pace that year.

So, ha!

Yes, but: OK, ok. We all know how that season ended.

And yeah, Yankees, you've got 27 world championships.

Well, we've got our very own A.L. West championship banner with a teal sash that says "116 wins," and um, well…

The bottom line: Never mind.