5 hours ago - News
The start of the Yankees season vs. the Mariners
Hey, Yankees. So, you're off to a torrid start this season, huh?
- Your 40-14 record is among the best starts through 54 games in Major League Baseball history?
Two words: 2001 Mariners.
Why it matters: All your winning this year still lags way behind the M's record-setting pace that year.
- So, ha!
Yes, but: OK, ok. We all know how that season ended.
- And yeah, Yankees, you've got 27 world championships.
- Well, we've got our very own A.L. West championship banner with a teal sash that says "116 wins," and um, well…
The bottom line: Never mind.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.