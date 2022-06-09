5 hours ago - News

The start of the Yankees season vs. the Mariners

Lewis Kamb
Data: Baseball Reference. Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Hey, Yankees. So, you're off to a torrid start this season, huh?

  • Your 40-14 record is among the best starts through 54 games in Major League Baseball history?

Two words: 2001 Mariners.

Why it matters: All your winning this year still lags way behind the M's record-setting pace that year.

  • So, ha!

Yes, but: OK, ok. We all know how that season ended.

  • And yeah, Yankees, you've got 27 world championships.
  • Well, we've got our very own A.L. West championship banner with a teal sash that says "116 wins," and um, well…

The bottom line: Never mind.

