Kann chef Gregory Gourdet accepts the Best New Restaurant award at the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards last year in Chicago. Photo: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for The James Beard Foundation

Two local establishments have been named finalists for the 2024 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards. Driving the news: They'll be on the red carpet at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on Monday vying for their medals and repping San Francisco.

State of play: The Morris, a New American restaurant in the Mission known for its inventive menu and long list of Chartreuses and wines, is a finalist in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program category.

Pacific Cocktail Haven, located in Union Square, is up for Outstanding Bar. Known for its colorful interior, the bar offers tiki-style drinks inspired by Asian flavors and bold ingredients.

Best of luck to our finalists!