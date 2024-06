🏢 Visa opened a new 13-floor office this week near Oracle Park. (SF Chronicle)

🗳️ Former President Trump received a little under $150,000 in donations from San Franciscans through April, about 40% of what he received in the same period in 2020. (SF Examiner)

🧑‍⚖️ UC Berkeley can proceed with housing construction at People's Park following a California Supreme Court ruling yesterday. (SFGATE)