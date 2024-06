Stanford University is accusing 13 pro-Palestinian protesters of entering the president's office, damaging the building and injuring an officer yesterday.

They were arrested by campus police. (SF Chronicle)

📺 KTVU anchor Julie Haener is retiring after 27 years at the station. June 20 will be her last broadcast. (SFGATE)

A brush fire in Napa County yesterday burned at least 60 acres as Cal Fire and the Napa County Fire Department battled the flames. (NBC Bay Area)

🪩 EDM artist Illenium will perform at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in July during a four-night residency. (Datebook)