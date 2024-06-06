Bay Area sports recap: Giants snap losing streak

Share on email (opens in new window)

Wilmer Flores tosses his bat after hitting a grand slam in Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Photo: Norm Hall/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants snapped a six-game losing streak following Wednesday's win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Driving the news: The Giants currently sit in third place in the National League West.

Despite the 9–3 win, the Giants have been dealt a tough hand as of late. Ace pitcher Blake Snell suffered his second injury of the season last weekend and wound up on the 15-day injury list.

Meanwhile, center fielder Jung Hoo Lee is out for the rest of the season, but had a successful shoulder surgery this week, CBS Sports reports.

Here's some other notable news in Bay Area sports:

🏈 49ers extend McCaffrey

Running back Christian McCaffrey and the Niners agreed to a $38 million, two-year extension this week, CBS Sports reports.

McCaffrey, the reigning offensive player of the year, has been key to the 49ers' offense since he joined the team via trade in 2022. His extension keeps him under contract with the Niners through the 2027 season.

Meanwhile, star receiver Deebo Samuel this week acknowledged the trade rumors suggesting that the upcoming season could be his last with the 49ers, saying he's "gonna move past it" and stay "focused on this year," according to Bleacher Report.

⚽️ Bay FC's struggles continue

Our professional women's soccer team has lost four of its last five games, but there's still time for Bay FC to improve its record this season, which ends in November.

Bay FC, ranked No. 12, has lost four of its last five games.

The club's next match is against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday at in Chicago.

⛹️‍♀️ Meet your Golden State Valkyries

In case you missed it, the Bay Area's WNBA team has a name: the Golden State Valkyries.

The Valkyries, named after warrior women from Norse mythology, ​​announced more than 12,000 season ticket seat deposits last week.

Tip-off for the inaugural season is May 2025.

🏀 Warriors near crucial offseason

After failing to reach the playoffs, the Warriors are expected to have an eventful offseason, kicking off with the NBA Draft this month.

The Warriors, however, have only one pick this year: the No. 52 selection in the second round on June 27.

We'll also be closely watching Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II.

GP2 has until June 29 to either opt into the current terms of his contract for another season or opt out and become a free agent.

Thompson, meanwhile, is an unrestricted free agent, meaning he can either try to negotiate a new contract with the Warriors or take his talent elsewhere.

Players can begin negotiating contracts on July 1 but can't sign them before July 6.

🏒 Sharks look to future

The San Jose Sharks had one of their worst seasons in team history, winning only 19 games and finishing in April with a league-worst record of 19–54–9.