🌉 Mayor London Breed yesterday announced plans to reduce parking fees, redesign streets and revamp entertainment areas in downtown SF. (SF Chronicle)

🩺 Even though SF recorded its first bird flu case of the year in May, health experts say residents needn't be concerned at this point. (SF Examiner)

🏠This mansion in Pacific Heights is the most expensive home on the market in San Francisco right now. Asking price: $38 million. (SFist)